Delhi Confidential: Making Report Cards

Three weeks after Congress president Sonia Gandhi set up a five-member group to look into the party’s defeats in recent Assembly elections, the Ashok Chavan-headed panel has submitted three reports — one each on Kerala, Puducherry and Assam. The report on West Bengal will be given in a few days. The report, it is learnt, is an “honest” and “frank” assessment of what went wrong in these three states. The panel had spend six hours every day talking to state leaders virtually. It is an analysis of what the reality is and what the party should do to course correct, a leader says. While many leaders are skeptical of any meaningful changes taking place in the party set-up as a follow-up — they point to the fate of the A K Antony committee report, which had gone into the 2014 Lok Sabha poll debacle — party sources say there will be change of guard in some of the states soon. Interestingly, even senior leaders are not sure whether the report will come up for discussion in the Congress Working Committee when it meets next, or will it be available only to the Congress president.

One-Day Wonder

In an unusual turn of events, acting president of the National Company Law Tribunal retired on the day of his appointment. Rajeswara Rao Vittanala, who has been a judicial member in the tribunal, was appointed acting president for just one day since his tenure was not extended. Vittanala’s successor — Manorama Kumari — will have a tenure of five days if her tenure is not extended. The tribunal has not had a full-time president in over a year and several retirements are scheduled this month.

Frivolous Matters

A Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah on Tuesday rued that over 90 percent of matters before it were “frivolous”, wasting the time of judges and making the court “dysfunctional”. Justice Chandrachud said he could not finalise the order in suo motu Covid-19 management matter on Monday, as he had to read the files; and found that most of them were frivolous. He said it is also a waste of taxpayer’s money and urged to respect the sanctity of the institution. On Tuesday, too, the order had not been uploaded.