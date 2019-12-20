Delhi Confidential: New Frontiers

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal AICC general secretary K C Venugopal

For some years, Haryana used to hog the limelight at Congress’s big rallies at the Ramlila Maidan — most party workers would come from Haryana, and the factionalism in the state unit used to play out at the rally venue. There was a change this time as workers from other states outnumbered party workers from Haryana. And many in the party are praising AICC general secretary K C Venugopal for having ensured a sizeable presence of Congress workers from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and even from as far as Bihar. Venugopal, too, is said to be over the moon since former party chief Rahul Gandhi mentioned him while thanking party general secretaries, states in-charge, state Congress chiefs and heads of the party’s front organisations for the rally’s success.

Lyrical Language

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the increasing use of regional languages in Rajya Sabha and complimented House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for encouraging this development. Speaking at the second meeting of the National Committee for Commemorating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, Modi recalled the Mahatma’s dream of promoting Indian culture and languages and referred to Naidu allowing more Rajya Sabha members to speak in their mother tongue in the just-concluded 250th session of the Upper House. Modi is learnt to have specially referred to Sarojini Hembram, the MP from Odisha, speaking in Santhali — a first in 67 years since the inception of Rajya Sabha.

Budget Work

At a time most when Union ministers and BJP leaders are busy countering criticism of the citizenship law, party spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Agarwal is on a different track. From Thursday, Agarwal began a consultation process from the party’s side for the Union Budget. This pre-Budget stakeholders’ dialogue at the party headquarters, which will run parallel to the consultation being held by the Finance Minister, will go on until January 14. Reports from these meetings, after deliberations with party’s working president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, will be forwarded to the government.

