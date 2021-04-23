Delhi Confidential: Wait Gets Longer

A MEETING to pick a new CBI Director is likely to get delayed further with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury testing positive for Covid-19. As the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury is a member of the high-powered committee, which is responsible for selection of the CBI Director. Earlier this week, the Centre had told the Supreme Court, which had issued a notice to it on a plea seeking appointment of a regular Director, that the meeting will be convened “immediately after May 2, 2021” as Chowdhury’s office had intimated that he was not available till May 2. The new development has plunged it into further uncertainty. The CBI has been without a full-time Director since February 2.

Covid Duty

THE ITBP, which is itself witnessing rising Covid numbers in its ranks, has been roped in by the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide doctors and paramedics for the DRDO Covid centre at IGI Airport and for the Chhatarpur Covid Centre. Both will have 500 beds each. In the first wave of Covid-19 too, the ITBP had managed these two facilities.

Virtual Address

AFTER CANCELLING his scheduled physical rallies in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now address the voters through the virtual medium on Friday. The Prime Minister was earlier supposed to hold four physical rallies, targeting 56 constituencies in Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the party urged the Prime Minister to give a single virtual address to the 56 constituencies, to which he has agreed. Accordingly, the Prime Minister will address the voters at 5 pm on Friday.