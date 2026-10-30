Delhi Confidential: Kerala House borrows longer bed for Governor; CJP’s Saurav Das to host Diwali party

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Kerala House borrowed a longer bed from Sikkim House for Governor Om Prakash Mathur, while Cockroach Janta Party co-convenor Saurav Das is hosting a high-profile Diwali party for Opposition leaders and socialites.
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Tall Order
Kerala House, the official guesthouse of the Keralam government in the Capital, recently faced an unusual crisis. When new Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited New Delhi ahead of his official swearing-in last week, the staff at Kerala House realised the bed in the room meant for the Governor was not long enough for him. Mathur, who is almost six feet tall, would not have been comfortable on the bed with the footboard. With no time for an alternative arrangement, the Kerala House staff got in touch with the state guest house of Sikkim, where Mathur was the Governor for two years. The Sikkim Guest House authorities agreed to give away the bed meant for the Governor and the Kerala House promptly replaced the one in its Governor’s room.
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Diwali Party
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das is all set to host a Diwali party at his residence in south Delhi on Saturday. Several senior members of political parties and socialites are expected to attend the event. CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka, will also be present at the party. Sources said the three have carefully curated a high-profile guest list of 75 people. Several non-Congress Opposition MPs and leaders have been invited to the party, which is themed “floral”, said sources.