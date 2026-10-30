Delhi Confidential: Kerala House borrows longer bed for Governor; CJP’s Saurav Das to host Diwali party

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Kerala House, the official guesthouse of the Keralam government in the Capital, recently faced an unusual crisis. When new Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited New Delhi ahead of his official swearing-in last week, the staff at Kerala House realised the bed in the room meant for the Governor was not long enough for him. Mathur, who is almost six feet tall, would not have been comfortable on the bed with the footboard. With no time for an alternative arrangement, the Kerala House staff got in touch with the state guest house of Sikkim, where Mathur was the Governor for two years. The Sikkim Guest House authorities agreed to give away the bed meant for the Governor and the Kerala House promptly replaced the one in its Governor’s room.