Delhi Confidential: His Story

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu

AT A time biographies of political leaders are hitting the headlines, another politician is joining the club. Apparently, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu’s family has commissioned his biography, and journalist Dilip Chaware will be writing the book on his political life and views on policy making. Chaware, a media professional for 43 years, according to his Twitter profile, would have much to write on Prabhu, who started his political career with the Shiv Sena and later shifted to the BJP — he has handled a number of ministries, from environment to industry to railways. His family is reaching out to bigwigs, for their inputs on policy making with him.

Tracking Heritage

TAIWAN RAILWAYS may have a modern high-speed rail system, but when it comes to preserving its rail heritage, it has decided to follow the lead of Indian Railways. A Taiwanese delegation, led by its deputy ambassador, will be visiting the National Rail Museum on Wednesday, after which they will visit the Kalka-Shimla Railway and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to learn how they are managed. What they learn will be useful in maintaining the Alishan Forest Railway in Taiwan. India is the only country in the Asia Pacific region with World Heritage railway lines.

New IIM Head

IIM-JAMMU appointed Professor B S Sahay as its first director this week. Sahay was also IIM-Raipur’s first director when the institute was established under the UPA government. He is learnt to have made it to the shortlist of at least two other IIMs in the last few years, but the incumbent government did not select him for either. Now that the IIM Act is in force, IIMs are free to appoint their own heads. What makes Sahay’s selection for IIM-Jammu even more interesting is that he wasn’t on the panel initially submitted to the institute’s Board of Governors in the first week of September. When it was pointed out that the finalists did not meet the eligibility criteria, the selection committee was asked by the BoG to submit a fresh set of names. Sahay’s name was one of the three names on the fresh panel and the BoG approved it on Monday.

Poll Warning

A CIRCULAR sent by the Election Commission to all its chief electoral officers has evoked interest among political parties. The three-page circular on ‘Prevention of Defacement of Open Spaces and Public Property’ is being discussed for an instruction buried in the last page. It states that during the time the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, all election campaign activities will be prohibited between 7 pm and 8 am. This includes door-to-door campaign, SMS, WhatsApp messages, calls and use of loudspeakers. Lately, the EC has been reaching out to social media giants to see how they can collaborate and cooperate with the poll panel to ensure political parties do not violate the MCC. What has got everybody’s attention is the mention of WhatsApp in the circular. It’s being seen as a sign of the EC assuming a more active role in controlling election campaign on social media for the upcoming elections.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App