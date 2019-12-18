Delhi Confidential: Slight Change

JP Nadda JP Nadda

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament and now an Act says that citizenship will be granted to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution. But when BJP working president J P Nadda wrote a letter to all party MPs seeking their participation in the BJP’s campaign on the “historic” decision of the Modi-led government, there was a slight change. It said: “Millions of persecuted minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Bodh, Jain, Jews and Christian) from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will become eligible to become Indian citizen through the provision of the Bill.” The Parsis were replaced by Jews in the party letter. Sources said it was an inadvertent error.

Poll Focus

Now that the Parliament session is over, the ruling BJP’s attention has turned to organisational elections. There has been a long wait for clarity on the posts of state presidents. Only after completing the process in 50% of the states can the procedures for the national president election take place. General secretaries have been sent to various states for consultation for the appointment of state chiefs, but no selection is expected before January 15. The period between December 15 and January 14 is considered inauspicious for new appointments and announcements, sources said.

Standing Apart

They stood united in Parliament in opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, but some Opposition parties were missing when a delegation led by Sonia Gandhi went to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue. AAP did not join the delegation. Congress’s new-found ally Shiv Sena was also missing, as was the NCP. The BSP, which has not been part of joint Opposition efforts in the last few months, stayed away too. One gets to hear that BSP MPs plan to meet the President on the issue separately Wednesday.

