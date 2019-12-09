Delhi Confidential: Spotlight Again

Home Minister Amit Shah Home Minister Amit Shah

HOME MINISTER Amit Shah appears all set to once again take centre stage in Parliament on yet another pet legislation of the NDA government, the Citizenship Amendment Bill, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in Jharkhand for an election campaign when the Bill is tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday. In the previous session of Parliament, too, Shah had almost single-handedly pushed the law scrapping special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 as the Prime Minister had left it to him to lead the charge.

House Matters

THE TRINAMOOL Congress has given notices in both Houses of Parliament, opposing introduction of the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to do away with the nomination of Anglo-Indian MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies. The community is also planning to write to the government opposing the move, contending the ground that the smaller a community, more the protection it needs.

Tracking Trips

A PRIVATE member’s Bill has been tabled in Rajya Sabha to seek details of MPs’ travels abroad. The Representation of The People (Amendment) Bill, tabled by BJP MP G V L Rao, seeks an MP to furnish, within 90 days from taking oath, details of valid travel document held, names of countries visited in the previous year and nature of visit, duration, expenses incurred, source of expenditure and any hospitality or monetary help received from foreign government, foreign agency or organisation, foreign national among others. While sources said the Bill drew inspiration from party chief Amit Shah’s remark that “if you enter into public life, you will have to follow the rules” — he said this in his reply during the debate on SPG Bill — critics accused the BJP of trying to track visits made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a charge Rao has denied. According to Rao, transparency in MPs’ functioning is very important.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App