Delhi Confidential: Request Letter

CHIRAG PASWAN, national president of LJP (Ramvilas), has demanded that village Sarpanch and Panch should be included in the Electoral College that elects the Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) from local authorities’ constituencies. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan has requested him to complete the required constitutional formalities to grant that right to Sarpanch and Panch. He has also written a similar letter to Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Panchayati Raj.

The Axe

WHILE THE Congress has denied tickets to only four of its sitting MLAs in Punjab in its first list of 86 candidates, sources say many more could face the axe in the next round. Candidates for as many as 31 seats are yet to be announced and sources say the candidature of many sitting MLAs are hanging in a balance. These seats have been kept pending for a reason, a senior leader said. In all, the Congress central leadership had decided to deny tickets to as many as 25 per cent of its MLAs but had surprisingly retained most of them in the first list owing to various pulls and pressures.