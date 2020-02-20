Delhi Confidential: Green Cause

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde Chief Justice of India S A Bobde

Three months into his tenure, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has already emerged as a champion of greens, with the bench headed by him batting for sustainable development, which takes into account environmental concerns, too. In the last few days, the CJI has spoken for the Flamingos of Thane Creek Sanctuary, the Great Indian Bustard in Rajasthan, conveyed his anguish on the fate of waterbodies of Nagpur, and posed questions on felling of trees for a foot-overbridge in West Bengal. The CJI also warned about the dangers of depleting forest cover and agreed that global warming concerns are “very believable”. Last month, the CJI-headed bench also cleared a long-pending pilot project to introduce the African Cheetah to India.

Health First

In a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan had requested that students who had returned from China be allowed more time to join their respective universities. This request has been responded to favourably. The Chinese Embassy has written to the ministry that the State Council of China has decided to postpone the new semester of universities, including Southwest University, for which Sudan had represented. The students will be notified by their universities accordingly.

Portal Plans?

At a meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport Tourism and Culture on Tuesday, there was a moment of mirth when officials from the Culture Ministry were fielding questions about traffic on the newly launched portal on Mahatma Gandhi, one Opposition MP asked whether the ministry also plans to start a portal on his killer, Nathuram Godse. All MPs and officials burst out laughing.

