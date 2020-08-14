Delhi Confidential: Your Lordship, Please

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde asked a lawyer if he was addressing the Supreme Court of the United States when he addressed the judges as “Your Honour” instead of the oft-used “Your Lordship”. When the lawyer replied that the law does not require advocates to use a particular honorific, CJI Bobde said that it was the practice of the court to address judges as ‘Lords’ or ‘Lordships’. Incidentally, in 2014 Justice Bobde was part of a bench, along with then CJI H L Dattu, which said lawyers were free to use any honorific. Many judges, including SC judge Ravindra Bhat and Punjab & Haryana HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar, have asked lawyers not to address them as ‘lordships’.

Speeding Ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved another milestone, becoming the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. Thursday was his 2,269th day in office — Modi took office first on May 26, 2014. His predecessor from the party, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had served 2,268 days in all three terms combined. Vajpayee had 13 days in his first term in 1996, 13 months from 1998-1999, and another term from 1999-2004. Jawaharlal Nehru remains the longest-serving Prime Minister of India — he served for 16 years and 286 days. Indira Gandhi was PM for 11 years and 59 days, while Manmohan Singh was in office for 10 years and 4 days.

Let Bygones Be

Having brokered peace in its Rajasthan unit, the Congress high command has now asked all state leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, not to indulge in “postmortem” of what happened in the last one month. “We have done a lot of postmortem. Now onwards, we are stopping this postmortem. No interviews, no statements, nothing has to be done by any one of you,” AICC general secretary (organisation) K V Venugopal told MLAs and leaders in Jaipur today. He said he was conveying the message from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.