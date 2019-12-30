Delhi Confidential: Temple Visits

S A Bobde S A Bobde

Last month, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati. This Christmas break, too, temple visits have kept him occupied — in neighbouring state of Karnataka. CJI Bobde visited the Shringeri Math in Chikmagalur. It is learnt that he also visited the shrines Sri Torana Ganapati, Sri Vidyashankara and the Balasubramanya Swamy temple in Shringeri.

Back To Base

THE OPPOSITION leaders’ coming together for JMM leader Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi was expected to be not only an opportunity to express solidarity with the newly elected chief minister, but was also supposed to be an occasion to show unity among the opposition parties. But the visiting leaders appeared to be in a hurry to rush back after the ceremony. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and AAP leader Sanjay Singh took flights back to Delhi immediately after the ceremony, DMK’s M K Stalin, T R Baalu and M Kanimozhi, who took a chartered flight from Chennai, also returned soon. Not many stayed for tea. Only a few leaders like CPI’s D Raja and veteran Sharad Yadav stayed back for a while. So, there was no discussion between them on their roles in the protests against the new citizenship law.

School Entry

AYUSHMAN BHARAT, which includes the world’s largest government-funded health insurance programme, is all set to enter schools. On Monday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will launch Health & Wellness Curriculum for rolling out the School Health Program (SHP) under Ayushman Bharat. The programme intends to boost growth, development and educational achievement of school-going children by promoting their health and well-being.

