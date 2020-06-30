Delhi Confidential: Man & The Machine

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde checks out a guest’s motorbike at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday. (Express) Chief Justice of India S A Bobde checks out a guest’s motorbike at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday. (Express)

A day after pictures of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde with a Harley Davidson went viral online, sources close to his office said it was a demo bike sent by a dealer, and that the CJI only sat on the parked vehicle to get a feel of it. He did not take a ride on it, they said. A bike enthusiast, the CJI has long cherished owning one of those and had requested a dealer in Nagpur, where he lives, to show him a Harley, it is learnt. On Sunday evening, the CJI was at an event at the Raj Bhavan. Since the showroom was near the venue, the dealer sent a Harley Davidson — model CVO 2020. The CJI sat on it for a few minutes and checked out the features.

Stamp of Approval

The Congress’s ambivalence towards former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao has got others staking claim to his legacy. First it was the TRS government in Telangana, which announced the year-long birth centenary celebrations. Now, it appears the BJP will do its bit after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the former PM in his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday. The Department of Posts, under Ravi Shankar Prasad, seems to have taken cue and decided to issue a postage stamp to commemorate Rao’s birth centenary year. Prasad contends that Rao didn’t get the credit that he deserved because of the Congress’s ‘first family’.

Reshuffle Buzz

There is a buzz on reshuffle in the Congress once again. The grapevine has it that the party leadership is planning to induct some new faces into the AICC secretariat. While a couple of AICC secretaries have become ministers in the Maharashtra government, some have been elected to Parliament, thus creating room for new faces. The big question, however, is whether any of the present general secretaries will be replaced. The party is also in the final stages of appointing a new state Congress president in Maharashtra, as incumbent Balasaheb Thorat is now a minister in the state government.

Action Time

The man who was active to stitch up the majority behind the scene in Madhya Pradesh in March, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, was again in action on Monday. He held meetings with Madhya Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan’s Cabinet colleague Narottam Mishra, who holds the charge of two key ministries — Home and Health — also reached Krishi Bhawan to meet Tomar. The meetings comes at a time when there is a buzz of reshuffle in the state government in the coming days.

