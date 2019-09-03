Delhi Confidential: Making It Easy

Lawyers appearing in the court of the Chief Justice of India on Monday had a pleasant surprise in the form of new ‘presentation desks’. While the old model was more like a stool, the new version has facility for microphone as well as to keep the brief of the arguing lawyers. CJI Ranjan Gogoi said the model was borrowed from the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court. It is learnt to be a joint idea of the CJI and Justice S A Bobde, who is in line to succeed him, to borrow the Nagpur model since it is more convenient for the lawyers. While it has been introduced only in the CJI’s court now, existing models in other courtrooms will also be replaced in due course.

Advertising

Pedaling Health

Fitness seems to be the mantra at the WHO SEARO (Southeast Asia Region) Health Ministers’ meet. While the official agenda includes a stretching break of three minutes, at 6 am on Tuesday Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will cycle from his residence to the venue, with the Chef de Cabinet, HQ, Geneva. Bhutan’s Health Minister, Dechen Wangmo, will also accompany Vardhan on the cycle trip. They will then attend the 6.30 am yoga session.

Excuse Me?

The intervention of a lawyer unrelated to the P Chidambaram case when the matter was being argued had Solicitor General Tushar Mehta fuming on Monday. Advocate Shobha Gupta was waiting for the hearing of the law student harassment case when Mehta rushed to the court seeking modification in its earlier order. Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, had already left the court by then. Mehta said he had notified Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi about his appearance. Intervening, Advocate Gupta said although she was not in the matter, it would be better if it was taken up when the other side was also present. A furious Mehta asked, “Who is she? This is seriously objectionable.”