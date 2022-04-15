Delhi Confidential: Poori-fied

ON A whirlwind tour of Punjab, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was keen to visit the much-talked about dhabas of Amritsar. On recommendation from local officials, he went with his family to the popular Kanha Dhaba for breakfast on Thursday. The CJI was so impressed at the sight of pooris being served in a big tray that he took out his phone and clicked some pictures of the platter himself.

Future Tense

A DAY after Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel’s outbursts against the party, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. They are said to have discussed Hardik’s unhappiness as also the issue of entry of Naresh Patel. The opinion in the party on Hardik’s next move is mixed. Some leaders suggest he could be on his way to the AAP. Some others say his entry into AAP is difficult given that he and AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia do not share a good equation. But if Hardik exits, it will be a setback to the Congress, both in terms of optics and narrative ahead of Assembly elections. The party has seen the exit of many high-profile young leaders recently. Incidentally, almost all of them are considered close to Rahul.

The Memorabilia

THE NEWLY inaugurated Prime Ministers’ Museum has several personal memorabilia donated by families of erstwhile Prime Ministers, such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s wrist watch and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s badminton racquet. The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), which was tasked with implementing the project, also wrote many letters to the Gandhi family to see if it could get some personal items belonging to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi as well. According to the NMML administration, the letters went unanswered.