Delhi Confidential: Music Notes

CHIEF JUSTICE of India N V Ramana Tuesday tried his skills on the ‘Kinnara’, an indigenous stringed musical instrument, as its only surviving exponent and Padma Shri winner Darshanam Mogulaiah visited him at his official residence. At a felicitation arranged for the folk artiste, and three other Padma Shri winners, Mogulaiah initially played some songs on his Kinnara. At the end of the session, the CJI readily obliged to a request from Mogulaiah to try the instrument.

For Ambedkar

WITH BOTH the ruling and opposition parties vying with each other for the legacy of B R Ambedkar, CPI(M) MP in Rajya Sabha John Brittas has submitted a motion in the Upper House to declare April 14, birthday of the father of the Indian Constitution, as a public holiday. Pointing out that the government has been declaring April 14 every year as a closed holiday on a year-to-year basis for the past several years, Brittas in his notice for the motion said it is high time the government took urgent steps to declare Ambedkar Jayanti as a regular public holiday. What drives the MP, it appears, is the confidence that no party or MP would oppose such a motion.

Scary Tales

URGING THE MPs to educate people and take a few measures themselves to ensure road safety, Union minister Nitin Gadkari spilled some “secrets” to them on Tuesday. Gadkari said a ministerial colleague had discovered that his driver had vision in one eye for a long time. A Chief Minister, he said, had told him that his driver was totally blind and used to drive listening to the noises. Gadkari narrated these instances to the MPs to tell them to get eye check ups done for their drivers frequently. He also advised them not to take “easy routes” to acquire driving licences for themselves and for their staff.

Change of Guard

THE MINISTRY of Education has handed over the charge of the vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University to Prof Anand Prakash, the senior-most faculty of the institute. Prakash replaces Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, under whose watch as vice-chancellor in-charge, the Motihari-based university saw alleged irregularities, including in setting up research centres, as reported by The Indian Express last December. While Sharma’s term as V-C ended in February 2021, he was given an extension by the Centre till the appointment of a successor.