Delhi Confidential: Lesson From CJI

A WISH came true for a group of students from DAV Centenary Public School, Paschim Enclave, New Delhi, when Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud accepted their request to interact with them this weekend. The CJI spoke to the students, who were part of 31 visitors on a guided tour of Supreme Court, over video conferencing. He explained to them the responsibilities of the court. To a student who sought tips to become a judge, and possibly the CJI, one day, he said, “I am now at the final tip of my career, but this has been preceded by 20 years of hard work as a lawyer, before that hard work as a student… If you want to become a judge, you must always do something that is right. Never take shortcut to success by doing wrong things….”