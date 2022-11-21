scorecardresearch
Delhi Confidential: Lesson From CJI

The CJI spoke to the students, who were part of 31 visitors on a guided tour of Supreme Court, over video conferencing. He explained to them the responsibilities of the court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

A WISH came true for a group of students from DAV Centenary Public School, Paschim Enclave, New Delhi, when Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud accepted their request to interact with them this weekend. The CJI spoke to the students, who were part of 31 visitors on a guided tour of Supreme Court, over video conferencing. He explained to them the responsibilities of the court. To a student who sought tips to become a judge, and possibly the CJI, one day, he said, “I am now at the final tip of my career, but this has been preceded by 20 years of hard work as a lawyer, before that hard work as a student… If you want to become a judge, you must always do something that is right. Never take shortcut to success by doing wrong things….”

Break From Campaign

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the star campaigners of the BJP in Gujarat, will take a brief break from campaigning on Tuesday to discharge his official duties. Adityanath is expected to travel to Delhi to attend a curtain-raiser event related to the Global Investors Summit, which will be organised by the UP government in February next year in Lucknow. It is learnt that envoys of about two dozen countries are also expected to participate in the curtain-raiser event. The event holds significance in view of requirement of investment to raise UP’s growth, which has been sluggish so far.

Exclusive Show

WHILE A chunk of the inaugural event of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa was telecast live on Doordarshan, the latter part, which comprised performances by actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan, was only meant for live audiences. The telecast rights have been sold to Viacom 18 in a three-year deal and will be shown on Colors TV later.

Live Blog

