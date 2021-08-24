Delhi confidential: Mutual Praise

If the intensifying pitch for a caste-based census is not enough to disturb the ruling BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar added fuel to its nervousness on Monday when he praised opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav. According to Kumar, it was the RJD leader who mooted the idea of an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the demand. Tejaswi immediately thanked the Chief Minister taking his suggestion promptly. The mutual praise has left the BJP nervous, with some of its party leaders in Bihar already viewing the JD(U)’s moves with suspicion. Party leaders said they were closely watching Kumar’s approach to efforts by regional parties to come together against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Moving Soon

NEARLY FOUR months after he took charge, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is set to move to the coveted address 5, Krishna Menon Marg – the official residence for the CJI. While his office staff have been using 7, Krishna Menon Marg since April, CJI Ramana continued to stay in bungalow number 3 on Janpath Road, which he was allotted as SC judge. The move was delayed due to renovation work as the official residence was being combined with another bungalow next door at 7, Krishna Menon Marg to form a larger residence-cum-secretariat for the CJI. The venue for Collegium meetings is also expected to be shifted from the CJI’s chambers in the SC to the combined new space.

Invite Hopes

AFTER EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Monday that the government will brief floor leaders of political parties on the developments in Afghanistan, which was re-tweeted by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, saying it will be held on August 26, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded to both, asking that he be invited too. “Sir I hope @aimim_national will also be invited,” Owaisi tweeted. Sometimes parties with less than 5 MPs are not invited to all-party events. The AIMIM has two MPs in Lok Sabha and none in Rajya Sabha. Last week, when Congress president Sonia Gandhi invited leaders of almost all Opposition parties, Owaisi was not mentioned in the participants’ list circulated by her party.