Delhi Confidential: In August Company

GETTING TWO former Prime Ministers in one frame has always been a treasure for political observers. For some, it can be a lucky coincidence to get two former Prime Ministers as neighbors. The rejig in the seat arrangement after the Cabinet reshuffle has got TMC leader Derek O’Brien such luck in Rajya Sabha. He is learnt to have been assigned a seat in Rajya Sabha, which has former Prime Ministers Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh on either side. Given the TMC’s role in forging national opposition unity, O’Brien has got the opportunity to occasionally pick the brains about the experience of two coalition Prime Ministers.

Cost of Disruption

AS DISRUPTIONS in Parliament continue, with barely any business being conducted, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has started mentioning what was missed during the day in its daily bulletins. In its bulletin for July 27, the Secretariat said the number of Zero Hour and Special Mentions, which were admitted by the Chairman but could not be taken up due to disruptions. “Due to continuous disruptions in the proceedings of the House, 14 Matters to be Raised with Permission [Zero Hour submissions] and 15 Special Mention notices permitted by the Chairman on important matters of public importance, could not be taken up,” it said. Sources said this will continue to make the members aware of the opportunities lost due to disruptions besides keeping a record of what could not be transacted that was otherwise scheduled to be transacted. It follows Chairman Venkaiah Naidu expressing anguish over members being denied opportunities to raise their issues.

Dress Code

CIVILIAN STAFF of various ministries have hardly any dress code to follow. But an order issued in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change last week has got officers at Indira Gandhi Paryavaran Bhawan, its headquarters, talking about whether there was any dress code previously and if there was any official attire. The July 23 order, issued by an under secretary and marked to all divisions of the ministry, says, “During a recent inspection, it has been noted that some officers/consultants/staff were wearing casuals. MEF suggested that all officers/staff may wear official attire during office hours. The concerned divisions may take urgent necessary action in this regard under intimation to GA [General Administration] section.” A senior ministry official said nobody knows what their official attire is.