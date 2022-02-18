Delhi confidential: What’s In…A Lot

The first part of the Budget Session saw leaders of both BJP and Congress slamming each other. But while attacking the Congress in her reply to the Budget in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took extra effort to ensure that her barb — wherein she invoked ‘Rahu’, considered an inauspicious planet in Indian astrology — did not sound like ‘Rahul’ (Gandhi). While referring to the Congress and its earlier governments as “Rahu Kaal (inauspicious period)”, Sitharaman took care that it does not sound as “Rahul Kaal”. Every time she used the expression ‘Rahu Kaal’, she stressed on the last syllable to make sure that others heard it as “Rahu”.

Raising Day The CRPF will celebrate its Raising Day in March this year in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the first time a central armed police force will celebrate an event of such significance in the terror-torn Union Territory. Till date, CRPF Raising Day has never been held outside Delhi. The event, expected to be held on March 19, will be organised in a stadium in Jammu. Sources said Srinagar had also been considered but was avoided due to logistical and security reasons. The decision follows a suggestion made by Home Minister Amit Shah a few months ago to the CAPFs to celebrate their Raising Day programmes in regions of their operation, and not in Delhi. Shah had said this while delivering an address to BSF personnel — the force had, for the first time, celebrated its Raising Day last year near the international border in Jaisalmer.