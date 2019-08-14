Delhi Confidential: Tight Schedule

Although former health minister J P Nadda has been quite active as BJP’s working president, the election of a full-time head seems possible any time after December 15, as this is the deadline to complete the necessary requirements. Before a regular president is elected, at least 50 per cent of the state units should have completed their respective state elections. This is a tight window, given that the party’s membership drive, which started on July 6, has been extended till August 20.

Praise From PM

Advertising

As Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Kaushal delivered an emphatic and emotional vote of thanks to all who had turned up at the condolence meet for the former Union minister, she received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said she was a “spitting image” of her mother. Kaushal’s speech showed her oratorical skills, prompting many leaders to say that this was her debut public appearance. Meanwhile, RSS leader Krishna Gopal called Swaraj the “ideal Indian woman”. He said that when Swaraj decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections, she told Gopal that she wanted to spend her time focusing on spirituality.

Phone Buzz

Will Congress Working Committee members be asked to keep their mobile phones out when the panel meets next? Well, many of the members were surprised when the decision to make Sonia Gandhi the interim president was leaked even before the CWC could pass the resolution. Some of the members raised this issue, and even communication department head Randeep Surjewala was said to be surprised. The buzz is that the Congress could now follow a no-phone policy at CWC meetings.