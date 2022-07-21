scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Wet And Watch

Some MPs reached the Balayogi auditorium in Parliament building but were told that the meeting was postponed — the MPs were not given any reason.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 3:19:12 am
BJP president J P Nadda

With the BJP launching a massive outreach programme for people from tribal communities, BJP president J P Nadda was expected to meet MPs from these communities on Wednesday during the lunch break in Parliament. Some MPs reached the Balayogi auditorium in Parliament building but were told that the meeting was postponed — the MPs were not given any reason. Nadda, it is learnt, had to visit the Covid-19 precautionary dose centre at Lady Hardinge and the heavy showers delayed the programme. At the hospital, he interacted with the medical staff and people who came for the precautionary dose. Nadda, a former Union Health minister, urged them to make the government’s precautionary dose programme, too, a success.

Placard Punch

With protests over price-rise and GST rate hike continuing in Parliament, Opposition MPs are coming up with innovative ways to drive home their point. Moving away from just placards, Congress members from Kerala — Benny Behanan, T N Prathapan and Hibi Eden — brought packets of milk, buttermilk, curd and butter to the Lok Sabha to protest against the move to levy 5 per cent GST on these items. Party MP Gaurav Gogoi also held up a packet of butter during the protest. As they protested in the Well of the House, other MPs were amused at the sight of a placard kept on the seat. It carried the slogan: “BJP+TRS neglect Telangana Floods”. Congress MPs hid the placard soon, as TRS member Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta joined them with a packet of buttermilk in the centre of the House to shout slogans.

