Delhi Confidential: Wet And Watch

With the BJP launching a massive outreach programme for people from tribal communities, BJP president J P Nadda was expected to meet MPs from these communities on Wednesday during the lunch break in Parliament. Some MPs reached the Balayogi auditorium in Parliament building but were told that the meeting was postponed — the MPs were not given any reason. Nadda, it is learnt, had to visit the Covid-19 precautionary dose centre at Lady Hardinge and the heavy showers delayed the programme. At the hospital, he interacted with the medical staff and people who came for the precautionary dose. Nadda, a former Union Health minister, urged them to make the government’s precautionary dose programme, too, a success.

