Delhi Confidential: Dissecting Names

Subramanian Swamy Subramanian Swamy

Almost every time BJP leader Subramanian Swamy speaks in Parliament, he manages to evoke a response from the Opposition. On Monday, speaking during the discussion on a Bill for three central Sanskrit universities, he revealed a little-known fact about MDMK leader Vaiko, who had opposed the Bill. As Swamy slammed Opposition leaders, who said the government is encouraging Sanskrit at the cost of other traditional languages, including Tamil, he said the two languages share a lot of words. He then mentioned that Vaiko’s original name was Y Gopalaswamy, which is a Sanskrit word. On hearing this, Vaiko started laughing. Swamy added that former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s name is also a Sanskrit word. At this point, CPI(M) member T K Rangarajan got up and said that the name Subramanian is a Tamil word. Several members spoke in Sanskrit during the discussion, including Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy of the TMC, and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

No Break, Please

Although there have been demands from MPs and pleas from Parliament staff to cut short the Budget session in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the BJP is not keen on an early adjournment. This is because the party fears it could strengthen the Congress government’s argument in Madhya Pradesh that the state Assembly should not meet in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The BJP is keen to hold the floor test, which they claim will topple the Kamal Nath government.

Wedding Put Off

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Samant Goel, chief of India’s external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing, has postponed his son’s wedding indefinitely. Goel is an officer of Punjab cadre and his son, a 2014 IPS officer of UT cadre, is getting married to the daughter of a 1987-batch Customs officer. Most of Goel’s relatives were expected to come from abroad. He has now informed them of the change in plans. Goel has earlier served in London and is currently looking after Gulf affairs. He had hit the headlines in 2018 when his name cropped up in an FIR of alleged corruption registered by then CBI chief Alok Verma against his own deputy Rakesh Asthana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.