Delhi Confidential: Bigger Role

Shaina N C Shaina N C

A prominent face and voice of the BJP on visual media for a long time, Shaina N C’s name is now doing the rounds as a possible Rajya Sabha candidate as parties begin discussions on elections for the Upper House — of 73 seats going vacant in 2020, seven are in Maharashtra. But before that, the party seems to have rewarded her with a Prasar Bharati Board membership. Shaina’s appointment is learnt to have been cleared by the party’s top leadership. Actor Kajol is a part-time member of the Board.

Fielding For Ally

Having come a long way from 2014, when it had fielded candidates in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections — with disastrous consequences — the Trinamool Congress has put its inconsiderable weight in Delhi behind the Aam Aadmi Party. Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Vote for @AamAadmiParty Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi.”

Dedication For Nation

With the General Budget to be presented on Saturday, officials involved with the Budget exercise, ‘locked’ inside the Budget press, are working with utmost dedication. One member of the team, deputy manager (press) Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, lost his father on January 26, but given that he was on duty in the lock-in period, he decided not to leave the press area even for a minute.

Himalayas Calling

Diplomat Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who had served as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindi interpreter in the initial days and served as Joint Secretary in the PMO, has been appointed India’s next envoy to Nepal. Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently India’s ambassador to France.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App