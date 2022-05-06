Delhi Confidential: Appeal To Filmmakers

WITH BIHAR taking serious measures to gain an investor friendly image, the state’s Industries Minister and senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has a complaint against filmmakers. According to him, although Bihar under Nitish Kumar has changed, some filmmakers have stuck to portraying the state as a lawless land. They still have not gotten out of stereotyping the characters. “This has damaged the state… the perception has to change,” the minister, who is on a Delhi trip, told reporters. According to him, out of the 17 investors who came forward with plans to do business in the state, 12 were from Biharis who made it big outside in the business sector. “Please do not use Bihar as a shoulder to train your guns on profit,” he appealed to the filmmakers. Instead of “misreporting on crime records” of the state, they should highlight Nalanda and Bodh Gaya as symbols of Bihar, he said.

Minister’s Praise

DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh on Thursday found a unique way to compliment the Indian Air Force. Addressing officers at an event, Singh said he noticed an IAF advertisement that asks, “Would you like to join us? Take a few milliseconds to decide.” Singh said this showed that while all other professions have reaction time ranging from hours to days, IAF officers had a reaction time of milliseconds. As the officers clapped, Singh said that as all of them had been sitting at the event for hours, so many milliseconds may have gone by.

Unique Request

A LAWYER representing a mayor who has been asked to step down had a unique request to make in the Supreme Court on Thursday. The counsel told the bench that there was a wedding in his family and that his name was printed on the invitation cards introducing him as mayor. The counsel urged the court to grant time till the marriage is over to resign. The lawyer on the other side did not oppose the request but said he should not take any policy decision till then. The bench said marriage itself is a policy decision and told the mayor’s counsel that his client should resign before the next date of hearing.