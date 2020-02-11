Delhi Confidential: Strange Compliment

Rajiv Pratap Rudy Rajiv Pratap Rudy

BJP MP and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy is one of the most regular members and puts questions on almost every important issues in Lok Sabha. On Monday, Rudy was liberal in making comments on the ministers. When he was called to ask a supplementary question on functioning of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), he started by saying: “The minister gives wonderful answers. He has not only posted the reply of the main question on the portal, but also given replies prepared by his ministry to supplementary questions also. This makes all of us more knowledgeable about the subject and makes us ask tougher questions.” While HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was struggling to realise whether it was a compliment or criticism, Speaker Om Birla told Rudy, “Then you ask your question also on portal.”

Off To Lecture

More than two years after then Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s lectures to students in University of California, Berkeley, generated controversy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is headed to the US for a lecture in another top university. Baghel, one of the Congress leaders who has publicly called for Rahul to be reinstated as Congress chief, will attend the India Conference at Harvard University on February 15. He will speak on “Caste and Politics in Democratic India”. The Chhattisgarh government is widely publicising his visit, which will also see Baghel meet investors and visit the United Nations. The speech, meanwhile, will be closely watched by both his supporters and critics, the latter hoping for another controversy.

Backing Revamp

A top government functionary recently said that he was initially not very convinced about the plan to redevelop the Central Vista in Delhi. As someone living in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone area for decades, he was quite in love with the buildings. According to him, he started feeling that they need to be rebuilt only when Central Public Works Department personnel started complaining repeatedly about issues with the building. He was fully convinced when a foreigner, who visited him recently, asked him not to sleep inside the house, because an earthquake can completely destroy the building he lives in now: “He asked me to sleep under the canopy in the garden.” Now he also believes that the Central Vista has to be redeveloped.

