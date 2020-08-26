Delhi Confidential: Birthday Plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

A meeting of general secretaries of the BJP on Tuesday decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday on September 17 with special programmes — blood donation camps, meetings, food distribution — at 70 different places. In fact, the meeting was all about birthday celebrations. The senior leaders discussed how to mark the birth anniversaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyay on September 25 and Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 while maintaining social distancing norms. PM Modi had suggested that the party come up with publications on its social and people-friendly activities during the pandemic in different languages on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Wrong Move

The Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Jharkhand, Nanda Kumar Yadav, had the Education Ministry pretty upset over the last few days. Yadav, who completed his five-year term in the first week of August, had sought an extension until his successor was appointed by the government. With the Education Ministry not responding to his request, Yadav got his registrar to issue a notification on his extension. Miffed by this move, the Education Ministry is learned to have threatened him with action and asked him to resign. He resigned on Monday.

Eye On Conduct

Rajya Sabha informed its members on Tuesday that two officials of the secretariat have been authorised to receive complaints of ethical misconduct and violation of Code of Conduct. The decision comes 16 years after the Ethics Committee of the House formulated rules that a complaint could be addressed either to the committee or authorised officers, but no officers had been authorised until now. Constituted in 1997, the Ethics Committee is a self-regulatory mechanism of the Upper House for the moral and ethical conduct of members. It formulated a Code of Conduct in 1999. Only three complaints have so far been taken up from 2005, 2006 and 2016.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.