Delhi Confidential: Polite Reminder

After taking over as the BJP president, Nitin Nabin has been taking meetings with leaders in different layers. After meeting state chiefs, national office-bearers and general secretaries, Nabin recently met spokespersons and talking heads of the BJP to discuss post-budget strategies. While the participants were expected to give suggestions, three of them learnt to have tried to impress him with their accomplishments to “show off” their proximity to the party brass. One mentioned the book he has written and how it was appreciated by the top leadership. However, Nabin politely reminded them of the meeting’s agenda and asked them to suggest ideas for what the party should do after the Budget on February 1.
Common Link
INDIA bloc constituents Congress and Samajwadi Party relations might have gone through strained phases over seat sharing in different elections but both the parties have a unique ‘common link’ in Uttarakhand where Assembly polls are due in the first quarter of 2027. Last week, SP appointed Mahant Shubham Giri as working president of Uttarakhand. Giri’s residential address in Haridwar district is the ‘ashram’ run by Congress’s Sonipat MP Satpal Brahamchari. Sources said Giri resides at the ‘ashram’ and has a close association with Brahamchari.
The government schools in Delhi have been operating in a double-shift system since 2023, with girls attending the morning shift and boys attending the afternoon shift due to space constraints. However, this has resulted in lower attendance and performance for the afternoon shift students. The government is now considering converting all evening-shift schools into single morning-shift schools.