Delhi Confidential: Polite Reminder

After meeting state chiefs, national office-bear­ers and general secretaries, Nabin recently met spokespersons and talking heads of the BJP to discuss post-bud­get strategies.

BJP president Nitin Nabin

After taking over as the BJP president, Nitin Nabin has been taking meetings with leaders in different layers. After meeting state chiefs, national office-bear­ers and general secretaries, Nabin recently met spokespersons and talking heads of the BJP to discuss post-bud­get strategies. While the participants were expected to give suggestions, three of them learnt to have tried to impress him with their accomplishments to “show off” their proximity to the party brass. One mentioned the book he has written and how it was appreciated by the top leadership. However, Nabin politely reminded them of the meeting’s agenda and asked them to suggest ideas for what the party should do after the Budget on February 1.

Common Link

INDIA bloc constituents Congress and Samajwadi Party relations might have gone through strained phases over seat sharing in different elections but both the parties have a unique ‘common link’ in Uttarakh­and where Assembly polls are due in the first quarter of 2027. Last week, SP appoin­ted Mahant Shubham Giri as working president of Uttarakhand. Giri’s residential address in Haridwar district is the ‘ashram’ run by Congress’s Sonipat MP Satpal Brahamchari. Sources said Giri resides at the ‘ashram’ and has a close association with Brahamchari.

 

Maritime security to terror fight: India-EU pact ready
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
On Republic Day, let's celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
