Delhi Confidential: Chief Speak

On Wednesday, the first anniversary of his taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda had a message for party workers — that the party’s goal is “to win elections and work tirelessly for the goodwill and betterment of the common people”. In an open letter to BJP workers, he has recollected how he and the workers worked tirelessly for helping those in need during the pandemic and to fight the “misleading” campaign by the Opposition on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Bill and farm laws. He also remembered the cadre in West Bengal, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir who work “under very adverse circumstances”. He also reminded the workers about the victories the party has had under his leadership.

Upset Veteran

K V Thomas, veteran Congress leader from Kerala who was Food Minister in the UPA-II government is learnt to be unhappy as he feels sidelined. The fresh grouse could be his non-inclusion in the committee of 10 senior leaders announced by the AICC Wednesday for managing the upcoming Assembly elections. Amid speculation, Thomas is set to address a press meet on Saturday. Amid reports that the CPM could think of backing him as an Independent candidate from one of the Assembly seats in Ernakulam, the signal from the CPM central leadership is that it was not averse to working with him.

Pitch In Court

India’s win over Australia in Gabba had its echo in the Supreme Court too on Tuesday, with Justice A M Khanwilkar terming it a “well deserved victory”. The response came when Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi told a bench headed by him that he just watched India’s win. “We missed it,” remarked Justice Khanwilkar. Rohatgi joined the Bench in lauding the victory and added, “Very well-deserved indeed.”