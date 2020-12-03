Delhi Confidential: Happiness Twice

BJP president J P Nadda. (source: Twitter/JPNadda)

On a day he turned 60, BJP president J P Nadda was flooded with greetings from across the country, but his own tweet on the occasion may have taken many by surprise. Nadda tweeted pictures of his twin brother – Jagat Bhushan Nadda greeting him. “All good things come in pairs, best of all are a set of twin with extra laughter and double grins. Wishing my brother Jagat Bhushan Nadda a very happy birthday…” he tweeted, along with pictures of their families. Many were not aware that the BJP president has a twin brother, who is a teacher by profession. At his residence, both families celebrated with good food and sweets, it is learnt.

Seeking Representation

The agitation by farmers from Punjab — the majority of them from the Sikh community — has pushed Punjab and Sikh politics to the forefront. Amid the protests, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha, has shot off a letter to the Prime Minister over another Sikh-related issue. The government had earlier this month set up a high-level committee, headed by the PM, of eminent persons to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru. Chowdhury is also a member of the committee. He has pointed out to the Prime Minister that while he was honoured to be associated with the “solemn and sacred anniversary”, not a single Congress MP from Punjab has been included. He wrote that many public representatives from the BJP are represented in the committee, and urged the PM to include some Congress MPs from the state as well.

Out Of Bounds

For the first time in recent history, the government has banned entry of PIB cardholders to North Block citing Budget preparation work. Earlier, this prohibition was limited to the Ministry of Finance. In an order issued last week, the security at North Block, which houses the Ministry of FInance, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training, has been asked to not allow PIB cardholders entry into the entire complex beginning December 1. This could make the other two ministries out of bounds for journalists until February-end.

