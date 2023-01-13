Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out

WITH THE BJP adopting a three-pronged strategy to expand its foothold in Kerala, former Union minister and senior party leader Prakash Javadekar has been on a new mission. Leaders from both the party and its ideological parent RSS have been making it a point to show up at every possible platform of the Christians and Muslims to what they say “break the untouchability”. Javadekar, who makes frequent visits to the southern state, has been contacting celebrities belonging to Muslim and Christian communities asking for a meeting. The party feels even the pictures of a BJP leader meeting them at their residences or offices would not only help to break the ice with the minorities but also could make the majority Hindus feel that they are making genuine efforts to take everyone along. However, not everyone appears to be enthusiastic about the meetings.