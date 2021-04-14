Delhi confidential: Poll Distancing

WITH BYPOLLS in Sujangarh, Rajsamand and Sahada slated for April 17, the BJP is increasing its campaign presence in the three Rajasthan constituencies. However, one prominent leader is missing from action: former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. With her absence raising eyebrows, the BJP played it down, saying Raje, currently a national vice-president of the party, was in the list of its star campaigners. With Raje still staying away, the BJP has pulled in her nephew and party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia for campaigning. Scindia was called in to campaign in Sahada in Bhilwara district to cash in on the royal connect some of the villages in the constituency have with the Gwalior royal family. The buzz in the BJP is that the party leadership wanted to send a clear message to Raje, who has cited personal reasons. Party insiders said Raje’s distancing has lot to do with her sulking before the national leadership.

Silence Period

THE SHRILL electoral discourse during the ongoing West Bengal polls and the violence witnessed on April 10 forced the Election Commission to increase the silence period for the fifth phase of voting from 48 hours to 72 hours. However, grapevine has it that the EC may consider doing this for the remaining three phases if the situation, in terms of poll-related violence and the vitriolic comments from political leaders, does not improve. But a decision will only be taken after reviewing the conduct of the fifth phase on April 17.

Media Presence

THE CONGRESS is set to launch its social media channel on Wednesday, roping in television journalist Bhupendra Narayan Singh to head it. The channel on YouTube will have shows and programmes besides airing the party’s live events. The idea to launch its own channel stemmed from the belief that the party is not getting enough coverage in the media. It also wants to counter the narrative which it believes is often set by the ruling BJP. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the mainstream media for long, even questioning its coverage or the lack of it over various issues. He has argued that news television gives prominence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while opposition leaders fail to get enough attention.