Delhi Confidential: Counterattack

WITH THE government and the party coming under severe criticism for the pandemic management, the BJP leadership has decided to step up its efforts to counter the opposition’s attack. In a virtual meeting of party office-bearers, the party leadership has asked its national leaders to tweet the four-page letter BJP chief J P Nadda wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in response to her party’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While national and state leaders were expected to tweet on Tuesday, it was the turn of district leaders on Wednesday. The mandal office-bearers have been directed to spread Nadda’s letter on their social media handles on Thursday. However, some party leaders were asking why should the letter to Gandhi be given such promotion when the party’s slogan is “Congress-mukt Bharat”.

Condolence Call

A DAY after Indian national Soumya Santhosh was killed in a rocket attack by Hamas in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka spoke to her family. Expressing condolences on behalf of Israel, he said his heart goes out to Soumya’s 9-year-old son Adon, who lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. “This evil attack reminds me of little Moshe, who also lost his parents during the 2008 Mumbai attacks,” Malka tweeted.

Pushing Positivity

SADHGURU JAGGI Vasudev kickstarted a series of lectures on “Positivity unlimited”, organised by the RSS-linked Covid Response Team on Tuesday. During the 23-minute programme aired on Doordarshan National, the spiritual leader mentioned several times that he was speaking from the US, as he answered questions on how India should deal with the frustrations and helplessness as lakhs of cases are reported daily; and how to be part of the solution. He suggested that blaming each other at this stage is being part of the problem and not the solution, and asked people to be healthy and “stay alive”.