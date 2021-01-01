Delhi Confidential: The Flutter

AS BJP’s lone MLA in Kerala and former Union minister O Rajagopal backed the Assembly resolution against the three contentious farm laws on Thursday, party leaders who are familiar with Kerala developments in Delhi scurried to find the reason. Some of them blamed the state leadership with whom Rajagopal has been upset with for some time while others felt that the party veteran could have been playing his cards carefully to ensure his victory once again from Nemam, Thiruvananthapuram. Rajagopal had apparently received the secret backing of some of the Left pockets in his constituency in his last election. Sources said the party leadership has taken the issue seriously and may seek a report from the state unit.

Expert Views

THE parliamentary standing committee on finance, which is discussing the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, will be taking views of international financial institutions on the impact of the pandemic on world economy. The committee headed by BJP member Jayant Sinha has called representatives of International Monetary Fund and World Bank for oral evidence on the subject “Long term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy, trade flows and financial markets”. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is also a member of the committee. The committee is scheduled to meet on January 4.

The Shortlist

THE SEARCH for the next JNU Vice-Chancellor is on. An interaction with shortlisted candidates is scheduled in the first week of January. The buzz is that two incumbent Rectors of the university and a few professors of Delhi University are among those who have been called for the interaction. The incumbent Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar’s term ends in January.