Delhi Confidential: VVIP Shield

SENIOR BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who has come under fire from the Congress for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, has become the most “protected” MP overnight. As women Congress MPs led by Varsha Gaikwad raised slogans against Dubey outside the House, BJP MPs stayed by his side throughout. On Thursday too, Dubey was seen carrying a heavy bag of books critical of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Among those were books authored by Perry Anderson and Lt General SPP Thorat, BJP MPs said. Dubey, who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week for his diligence, told his party colleagues that he would continue to bring those books to Parliament every day so that he can quote from them at any given opportunity.

Legal Fight A Congress leader from the minority community has started collecting details of complaints submitted across India against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “Miya” remarks. Sources said, police complaints have been lodged in Ahmedabad and some cities of Uttar Pradesh. While no FIR has been registered so far, the Congress leader is aiming to collect at least 100 complaints against Sarma over his controversial remarks to send a message that the Congress and the minority community will continue to fight the polarising rhetoric of the Assam CM Warmth & Water Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil on Wednesday called on former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda at the latter’s residence. Deve Gowda warmly received the minister, honouring him with a traditional shawl and a golden turban. The meeting was marked by a cordial exchange of views on key issues concerning drinking water supply and management of water resources. During the discussion, Deve Gowda is learnt to have highlighted several pressing concerns related to his home state, Karnataka.