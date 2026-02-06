Delhi Confidential: VVIP Shield

As women Congress MPs led by Varsha Gaikwad raised slogans against Dubey outside the House, BJP MPs stayed by his side throughout.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 05:40 AM IST
Nishikant DubeyBJP leader Nishikant Dubey
Make us preferred source on Google

SENIOR BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who has come under fire from the Congress for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, has become the most “protected” MP overnight. As women Congress MPs led by Varsha Gaikwad raised slogans against Dubey outside the House, BJP MPs stayed by his side throughout. On Thursday too, Dubey was seen carrying a heavy bag of books critical of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Among those were books authored by Perry Anderson and Lt General SPP Thorat, BJP MPs said. Dubey, who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week for his diligence, told his party colleagues that he would continue to bring those books to Parliament every day so that he can quote from them at any given opportunity.

Legal Fight

A Congress leader from the minority community has started collecting details of complaints submitted across India against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “Miya” remarks. Sources said, police complaints have been lodged in Ahmedabad and some cities of Uttar Pradesh. While no FIR has been registered so far, the Congress leader is aiming to collect at least 100 complaints against Sarma over his controversial remarks to send a message that the Congress and the minority community will continue to fight the polarising rhetoric of the

Assam CM Warmth & Water

Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil on Wednesday called on former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda at the latter’s residence. Deve Gowda warmly received the minister, honouring him with a traditional shawl and a golden turban. The meeting was marked by a cordial exchange of views on key issues concerning drinking water supply and management of water resources. During the discussion, Deve Gowda is learnt to have highlighted several pressing concerns related to his home state, Karnataka.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
India U-19 World Cup
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Advertisement
Must Read
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
61% Indian professionals keen on global remote roles than relocating overseas: Indeed report
The shift in approach is owing to tightening visa norms and related complexities. (Image: FreePik)
Exposure to burns may have shaped human evolution, study suggests
Researchers participating in this study believe that this evolutionary viewpoint may provide the key to answering long-standing questions in the field of burn treatment. (Image for representation: Freepik)
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement