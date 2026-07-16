Delhi Confidential: New Team

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Wednesday evening has given way to murmurs in the BJP circles that the long-awaited new national team has been finalised. Party sources said, besides the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh attended the meeting. There has been some delay in finalising the list due to PM Modi’s hectic travel schedule, sources said. Other key issues, including Ram Mandir donation row and the upcoming Parliament session, may have come up for discussion at the meet, but the main focus was organisational rejig, they said. Now, an announcement about the new team can be expected any time before the Monsoon session begins on Monday, party leaders said, adding that they have their “fingers crossed”.

Moment, Memento During a press briefing on the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promised mediapersons mementos to commemorate the country’s ambitious project to manufacture semiconductor chips indigenously. Vaishnaw said semiconductor chips were the foundation for futuristic technological development to boost sectors such as telecommunications and defence, and this moment in India’s history deserved to be remembered. On Duty TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Sagarika Ghose will have their hands full from Sunday as Parliament’s Monsoon Session is set to begin on Monday. While all other party MPs will be in Kolkata to attend the July 21 Martyrs’ Day programme, Ghose and Roy have been told to attend Sunday’s all-party meeting, and, next day, take part in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) march in support of statehood for J&K. The two MPs have also been told to be on standby for any Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting that the government may convene.