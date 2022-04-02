Delhi Confidential: Off The Block

April 2, 2022 3:55:20 am
Sticking to the party’s line that it has no time to lose, and is always in election mode, BJP has already started preparations in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due later this year, and Karnataka, which is slated to go to polls next year. On Friday, party chief J P Nadda convened a meeting in Himachal Pradesh, with participation of key leaders of the party’s state core committee, along with general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh. In the coming months, all three states will see multiple programmes involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is learnt. Nadda will also have several programmes lined up in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In fact, he has made it clear to party leaders that BJP’s preparations for the next Assembly election began on Friday.
Garb Barb
The hearing of a matter pertaining to Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in the Supreme Court on Friday saw some exchanges over khadi. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who appeared for petitioner Tushar Gandhi, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Gujarat government, that she was wearing a khadi saree. “On a very, very lighter note, Solicitor General, for today’s hearing I am wearing a khadi saree,” she said. Mehta, however, did not seem amused and exclaimed, “Wearing a khadi saree…wearing khadi can’t be a laughing matter to be stated on a lighter side.”
Fuel For A Dig
When Union minister Arjun Munda started dishing out figures on government spending on people from tribal communities, compared to the UPA years, to prove that the Narendra Modi government had spent more money, Congress leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary asked, “What was the price of petrol during our (UPA) time?” When Chaudhary jokingly repeated the query, it had even members of the treasury benches laughing.
