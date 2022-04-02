Delhi Confidential: Off The Block

On Friday, party chief J P Nadda convened a meeting in Himachal Pradesh, with participation of key leaders of the party's state core committee, along with general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh.

Sticking to the party’s line that it has no time to lose, and is always in election mode, BJP has already started preparations in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due later this year, and Karnataka, which is slated to go to polls next year. On Friday, party chief J P Nadda convened a meeting in Himachal Pradesh, with participation of key leaders of the party’s state core committee, along with general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh. In the coming months, all three states will see multiple programmes involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is learnt. Nadda will also have several programmes lined up in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In fact, he has made it clear to party leaders that BJP’s preparations for the next Assembly election began on Friday.