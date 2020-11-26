Delhi Confidential: Battle Continues

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey appears to be unfazed by the Lok Sabha Speaker not paying heed to his demand for the removal of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from the post of chairman of the IT standing committee. On Wednesday, he wrote to Speaker Om Birla again. “With folded hands I wish to recall my earlier communications,” Dubey began. In his latest letter, Dubey accused Tharoor of “shamelessly using the platform of parliamentary committee for parochial political purpose” and that his “image of hair twitching arrogant Tsar continue to embarrass the democratic institutions”. This time also, Dubey criticised Tharoor for taking up the matter of suspension of telecom services and internet, and its impact in the panel’s meeting. With the Home Ministry refusing to divulge details of the internet blockade, Dubey has now reiterated his demand for Tharoor’s removal. But Opposition members in the panel say Dubey has made it a “personal agenda to unleash his diatribe against Tharoor”, despite the rules permitting the chairman to seek details from ministries for the agenda fixed by the committee.

Balancing Opposition

The TMC is having to do a balancing act in taking on both the BJP and the Congress-Left combination as the opposition in the run-up to next year’s West Bengal Assembly elections. On Wednesday, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Dola Sen, issued a minute-and-a-half video, stating that TMC would fight against policies of the Union government and will also not allow a loss of man-days – a reference to the bandh politics of the Left Front days.

Friends Indeed

Germany and Bhutan on Wednesday decided to establish diplomatic relations. The pact was signed in New Delhi, as both countries have their embassies here. While ambassadors of the two countries met at the Bhutanese embassy, they also cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

