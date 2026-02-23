Delhi Confidential: Tough on Water

BJP legislator from Delhi’s Moti Nagar, Harish Khurana, came across pilferage points in a new water pipeline laid at a cost of Rs 51 lakh to ensure adequate supply to the area in the coming summers. Aware that ‘water mafia was active in his constituency, Khurana, who was out on a stroll, stayed back to oversee the police completing the legal formalities. He also issued a public warning to those “selling illegally procured water” to leave his constituency or face the consequences.

Ally Annoyance

All’s not well within the BJP-led NDA in southern Karnataka, at least that’s the buzz in the BJP circles. The latest addition to the simmering tension between the BJP and its ally Janata Dal (Secular) is a remark by party veteran B S Yediyurappa that “the BJP will come to power on its own” in Karnataka. Though a section in BJP played Yediyurappa’s utterances down as a call for party work­e­rs to work hard, JD(S) lead­ers did not take it kindly, according to sources. The JD(S) brass, which prefers interacting with BJP national leaders (mainly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah) over the Karnataka leaders, has apparently raised the issue in the national capital.