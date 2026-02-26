Delhi Confidential: Holi Spirit

Holi came a bit early on Wednesday for Tihar prisoners by way of a measured musical celebration with BJP’s North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari. In addition to treating them to songs and partaking in the festive spirit with handmade colours produced by the inmates themselves, Tiwari also had a piece of advice. According to party insiders, Tiwari told the inmates that if they were guilty of wrongdoing, they should repent; and if they were innocent, they need to carry on with efforts to walk out clean with their heads held high.

Words of Praise

Ahead of his superannuation later this week, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Devesh Chaturvedi received praise from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the inauguration of the three-day Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela in Delhi. Chouhan commended Chaturvedi for his “remarkable work” in advancing the cause of agriculture and farmers. Chouhan said Chaturvedi performed exceptionally well as Agriculture Secretary for over a year. “He is retiring from service but will remain associated with farming,” Chouhan added.