Delhi Confidential: Down With Fever

While top BJP leaders gathered for Sushma Swaraj’s condolence meet on Tuesday, party veteran LK Advani, who was considered Swaraj’s mentor, was not seen there. It emerges that the veteran leader has been running a viral fever for the last few days. In what could be a rare instance, Advani will not be hoisting the national flag this Independence Day at his residence, which he has been doing regularly after the official programme at Red Fort.

Ready With Advice

Advertising

As the HRD Ministry seeks feedback on the provisions of the draft National Education Policy, one RSS affiliate held a press conference on Wednesday to brief the media on its suggestions to the government. Dinanath Batra’s Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas has pitched for inclusion of Vedic Mathematics in school curriculum and “Indianisation” of curriculum. Its suggestions will also be discussed at a seminar being organised this Saturday that is expected to be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Ramdev. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is scheduled to attend the discussion.

Reflecting Change

It has not been even a week since the Congress Working Committee appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim president after accepting the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, but the party on Wednesday promptly replaced the main hoarding outside its 24, Akbar Road headquarters reflecting the change. The hoarding with Rahul’s photograph was replaced with that of Sonia’s. It had taken the party two months to replace the hoarding with Sonia’s photograph after Rahul was elected Congress president in 2017. And the party’s website describes Sonia as the president of the Indian National Congress, without the word interim.