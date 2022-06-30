Delhi Confidential: Retweet Trouble

UNLIKE HIS predecessors, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh has been often visible on social media, especially on Twitter, with his remarks. Some of his tweets have raised eyebrows in party circles as well. On Wednesday, Santosh retweeted a post, which had a letter issued from Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri’s office. The letter, denying reports about the appointment of a media adviser to Khanduri, was marked to the BJP general secretary as well. Suddenly, questions on why an official release from the Speaker’s office was marked to a party office-bearer were raised on social media. They also pointed out that Santhosh promptly retweeted the post that had the release from the Speaker’s office.

Prayer on Lips

ON A day when decks were cleared for a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly with the likelihood of the BJP forming the next government in the state in alliance with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, batted for democracy and prayed for stability in Maharashtra. In a tweet from London, Amruta said, “Namaste #London ! Landed at London & visited #BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Temple – first largest Hindu temple in foreign land & performed special puja! Prayed for stability & prosperity of #Maharashtra. May we never forget the Mantra of democracy; People first, Party Next, Self Last.”

Help on Tracks

WITH FLOODS raging in the Northeast, the Indian Railways has extended a helping hand. All relief materials to be carried in trains to the flood-affected areas in the Northeast are to be transported free of cost. Any government department or any other organisation as deemed fit by the local railway administration can transport relief materials for free. Not just freight, even other associated charges have also been waived of for this. The instructions will be in effect until late August.