Delhi Confidential: First In Nine Years

WHEN BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Geeta alias Chandraprabha moved the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha and opened the debate, it was a record of sorts. The last time a woman MP did that was 28 sessions ago, in 2013. During the Budget Session that year, it was Congress’s Renuka Chaudhary. So Geeta became the first woman MP in nine years to open the debate in the Upper House.

Smooth Sitting

IT WAS a rare disruption-free day in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It was after 41 sittings spread across four sessions and after about a year that the Rajya Sabha had a normal disruption-free sitting, sources said. The last such normal sitting was on March 19, 2021 during Budget Session last year. Sources said on December 13, 2021 too there were no disruptions, but it was a private members’ day, when anyhow it is not very common. The last disruption-free full session was the 216th session in June 2009 when ministers of UPA 2 government were introduced.

Hybrid Mode

PARIKSHA PE Charcha, the annual event during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds an interaction with selected students, parents and teachers on tackling exam stress, is likely to be held in a hybrid mode this year. While initially it was planned to be held virtually like last year, there has been a rethink in light of the dip in Covid cases. Sources said selected students may get an opportunity to interact with the PM in-person during the event, which is likely to be held mid-February. The government has so far twice extended the last date for registration which will now come to a close on Thursday.