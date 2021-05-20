Delhi Confidential: Visibility Issue

WITH THE ruling BJP coming under criticism that its leaders were not visible on the ground as the country struggled with the second wave of the pandemic, party president J P Nadda has taken up the issue seriously. In meetings with office-bearers and district leaders in the states, the BJP president is asking them to come out and work on the ground. The party’s social media handles, so far busy in shielding the government’s image and attacking the opposition parties, now has the hashtag SevaHiSangathan back. Nadda is urging party leaders in the states to “adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour”, distribute facial masks and hand sanitisers and ask people to use them. He is also asking them to supply medicines, food and PPE kits to the needy.

Playing Safe

WITH THE Allahabad High Court raising the compensation for several teachers who died on poll duty during panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak is taking no chances in keeping judicial officers from going to courts against the government. With at least 11 judicial officers succumbing to Covid-19 across the state, the minister met with representatives of the state judicial services association and promised that Covid care and hospitalisation for judges and their families will be the state’s responsibility and suggested that a WhatsApp group be formed to coordinate with the government for any assistance.

Helping Hand

IN A first of its kind, the Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday announced subsistence assistance for transgender persons across the country, who have lost their livelihood because of the pandemic. The ministry will be handing out Rs 1,500 through direct benefit transfer to each beneficiary.