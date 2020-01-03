Delhi Confidential: All In Order

J P Nadda J P Nadda

The BJP’s massive outreach campaign on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not seem to have affected its organisation election process. The process to elect the party’s state units presidents, it is learnt, is almost over in some, including Rajasthan, and announcement of new presidents in other states is expected to be made by the middle of January. By the last week of the month, the party is expected to complete the poll process in at least half the states, which will pave the way for announcement of J P Nadda, currently BJP working president, as the party’s new national president. The national council is expected to meet once the new president takes over.

Happy New…Fitness

ITBP officers had a tough time during a get-together to celebrate the New Year’s Day. Along with exchanging New Year greetings, ITBP D-G S S Deswal, a fitness enthusiast, also took stock of the broadening waistline of his officers and personnel. Those not found in shape were asked to go for three months of rigorous training. With Deswal having been given additional charge of CRPF, there is palpable fear in the ranks of the largest paramilitary force as well.

Tweeting Out

With India’s diplomatic outreach on CAA being done in world capitals, the Ministry of External Affairs, over the last few days, is understood to have asked Indian embassies and high commissions to retweet Prime Minister’s tweet of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s explanation of the new law. This is aimed at countering the criticism that India’s diplomatic outreach has not been as effective as it was after the Pulwama-Balakot episode, or revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Good Going

The office of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had a reason to smile this week. Reason: Rajya Sabha TV has touched 4-million subscriber mark on YouTube. The only other English news channel that has more subscribers is NDTV. In successive tweets, the official Twitter handle of the Vice President posted on Thursday morning, “Delighted to note that RSTV today crossed 4 million mark on YouTube. From 4.5 lakh YouTube subscriber base in August, 2017, RSTV increased its footprints by a remarkable 888 percent in the last 29 months. It speaks for the channel’s fast growing appeal…also indicates viewers’ hunger for right content and sombre presentation.”

