Delhi Confidential: On Two Fronts

Rajya Sabha member and BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav was batting for the party on twin fronts last week —- one related to seat-sharing in Bihar, and another to the party’s “Gantantra Bachao Yatra” proposed in West Bengal. As party in-charge for Bihar, Yadav was key communicator between the top leadership of the BJP and LJP regarding seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls. Yadav had personally visited LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s residence for a talk before a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah. He was also present in the meeting on Sunday when seat-sharing was announced in the presence of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Paswan. In West Bengal, he was strategising the legal challenge following the administration’s denial of permission for the BJP yatras.

Advertising

Turning The Tables

The victory of its candidate in the Kolebira Assembly seat bypoll in Simdega district of Jharkhand has enthused Congress strategists. The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had decided to fight the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in alliance some months ago, but the parties surprisingly fought separately in Kolebira. Congress leaders claimed the JMM was reluctant to field its candidate, perhaps fearing defeat, which could have affected its bargaining power. But when the Congress decided to field its nominee, the JMM threw its weight behind Jharkhand Party candidate Menon Ekka. The Congress, however, had the last laugh and party leaders were quick to claim that the JMM would not be able to flex its muscles now.

Breaking A Break

A meeting to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar led LJP’s top two leaders — president Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag —- to take a break from their Mumbai tour. Both had left for Mumbai on Friday for almost a week. But when a meeting with the BJP president Amit Shah and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar was decided in Delhi for Sunday regarding seat-sharing issue, both LJP leaders reached the national capital in the morning. Soon after the announcement of seat-sharing, both left for Mumbai again. Also, during the announcement, Ram Vilas Paswan thanked senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was not present there. Jaitley was thanked apparently because he played an important role in settling the issue by holding discussions with the LJP and JD(U). Earlier too, Jaitley was in-charge of the BJP and there was smooth sailing on seat-sharing discussions in Bihar.