Premium

Delhi Confidential: ‘Roots’ Cause

According to Anil Baluni there are around 150 ‘ghost villages’ — depopulated villages due to migration — in Pauri district itself.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:21 AM IST
Lok Sabha MP anil baluni, BJP national media in-charge, Anil BaluniLok Sabha MP and BJP’s national media in-charge Anil Baluni
Make us preferred source on Google

Lok Sabha MP and BJP’s national media in-charge Anil Baluni has taken up a new task — getting rid of the ‘ghost villages’ tag in his constituency, Pauri Garhwal. According to Baluni there are around 150 ‘ghost villages’ — depopulated villages due to migration — in Pauri district itself. Now, Baluni has started a campaign in urban areas of Uttarakhand, urging people to stay connected with their native villages. The MP himself regularly visits families still staying in such villages and even celebrates birthdays of his children with the residents. “We have to get rid of this stamp on our villages. All of you please see that you visit the village where your parents had their roots at least once in a while,” he says in one of the video messages for the urban population of Uttarakhand.

Court No. 1

Hearing in the Tamil Nadu government’s petition challenging the Madras High Court order saw some passionate arguments with Senior Advocate P Wilson, appearing for the state, questioning the role of the UGC, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and the original petitioner represented by Senior Advocate D S Naidu. However, with the arguments turning high pitched, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench, said, “Please remind yourself this is not Assembly, this is Court No. 1, Supreme Court.” Wilson is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

No Flight Risk

During the Supreme Court hearing into alleged bank fraud by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that his client is not a flight risk and that he will not leave the country without the court’s permission. In a swift retort, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the last time Rohatgi made such a statement on behalf of other clients, they fled the country the very next day, leaving the courtroom in splits. He was referring to the Sandasera brothers who had fled to Nigeria in 2017. “But they returned and even gave back Rs 5,000 crore to this government,” Rohatgi quickly said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Lok Sabha proceedings
PM Modi's Lok Sabha address that wasn't: How dramatic scenes unfolded
Anand Teltumbde said the decision was difficult to understand as his book, The Cell and the Soul: A Prison Memoir, had already been published and discussed at public forums (Express file photo)
Anand Teltumbde book talk dropped from Kala Ghoda Festival after backlash
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: What it means and why Bollywood celebrities are heading to court
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Ashmit Patel
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Edge AI pre-summit event
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Ashmit Patel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement