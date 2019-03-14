Delhi Confidential: Meeting The Chief

With elections round the corner, every party office is flooded with ticket-seekers, although many genuine candidates know that visiting the party office or meeting leaders at the last minute does not exactly fetch candidacy. But BJP president Amit Shah appeared in no mood to upset party workers. On Wednesday, Shah, who was at the party headquarters, suggested that he would meet all those who had come to seek tickets. He, along with party general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, met all of them in the hall on the ground floor. Every aspirant handed over his bio-data and a brief on his activities in his constituency to him. Whatever the outcome of this exercise, the aspirants were happy that they could at least meet the BJP chief and present their case.

Advertising

In Demand

The Candidature of UP Congress chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad is interesting given the fact that former BSP heavyweight Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who had joined Congress in February last year, appeared to eye that seat for his son Afzal. Afzal, who lost the 2014 election from Fatehpur, was also in-charge of the BSP’s Muslim outreach campaign in west Uttar Pradesh and was later expelled in 2017. Siddiqui will now have to look for other seats for his son. Babbar’s candidature also ended speculation on Fatehpur Sikri and Firozabad, from where he had contested earlier.

Eye On Security

With the BJP having picked national security as a key poll plank, functions of the security forces have become important events for key people in the government to mark their attendance. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had never attended any key function of a paramilitary force in his tenure, attended the CISF’s raising-day function as chief guest. On March 19, NSA Ajit Doval is likely to grace the occasion of CRPF’s raising-day function.