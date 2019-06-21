Delhi Confidential: Poll Credit

After the thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah is sending letters to party leaders of the states recognising their “hard work” in the poll campaign. In these letters, Shah gives credit to these leaders for the formation of the Narendra Modi government with a mandate larger than 2014. BJP leaders are seeing Shah’s move as an exercise to motivate the cadres, and posting these letters on social media.

Roadside Wishes

Advertising

While banners and posters surfaced at several road intersections in Lutyen’s Delhi to wish Congress president Rahul Gandhi a happy birthday, an enormous flower decoration emerged at Ashoka Road. This one, courtesy CPWD, was for new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, greeting him after his election to the high office. Birla stays close by.

Office Politics

While the TDP suffered a major setback in the Rajya Sabha, its Lok Sabha MPs, who are set to lose the ground floor office because of dwindling numbers, have informally reached out to the Trinamool Congress asking them to seek allotment of that room. The ploy, it seems, is to keep YSR Congress from getting that room.