Delhi Confidential: Winged Guest

FOR THE past one year, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been getting some company during his morning workouts. Deb, who never misses his morning exercises, was amused to find a woodpecker knocking on his window panes just as he was about to begin his workout one fine morning six months ago. Since then, the woodpecker has been a regular guest every day when the Chief Minister starts his exercises. Earlier, it was a grey spotted dove which used to be present around him during his morning workouts. Now the Chief Minister is using visuals of the woodpecker on social media to promote his state. According to Deb, the bird makes him “think about the enriched biodiversity of Tripura”.

ALTHOUGH THERE is inordinate delay in posting new Divisional Railway Managers and General Managers of zonal railways, the Railway Ministry appears to be applying some selection process for its next crop of senior managers. Officers were tested on the basis of Emotional Intelligence recently, wherein they had to answer 133 questions online. The senior-most of each cadre had to go through this process. There was even a webinar on the subject. While taking part in this exercise, officers are learnt to be wondering what exactly is going on as key senior posts are vacant for months now and more General Manager posts are going to be vacant by end of March.