Delhi Confidential: Inducing Headache

With the feud between Janata Dal (United) and LJP is getting intensified, it has become the latest headache for the BJP leadership. After he had to skip the NDA meeting for which he had received an invitation, LJP leader Chirag Paswan seems to have made it clear that he has to be treated as an NDA ally at the Centre. But with JD(U) and HAM(S) objecting to it tooth and nail, BJP leaders had a meeting on Monday evening at party chief J P Nadda’s residence to discuss Bihar. The leaders, it is learnt, discussed the names of BJP members who could be inducted into the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, but the growing tension between the allies has been an issue they were worried about.

Comments Galore

During her Budget speech, as Nirmala Sitharaman was reading out the government’s plans to collect Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sales in public sector companies and financial institutions. including two public sector banks, an Opposition MP commented, “Sell, sell everything…put it on OLX.” During the Finance Minister’s announcement regarding seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment, Opposition MPs were heard saying – “for Adani”. Most comments were heard from the Trinamool Congress benches.

Young Envoys

In two new ambassadorial appointments on Monday, young diplomats have been named as envoys. Ankan Banerjee (IFS 2001 batch), presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian embassy in Paris, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Mozambique. Sanjay Rana (IFS 1996 batch), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed the next ambassador to Bulgaria..